Israeli claims against Iran aim to hinder Lebanon’s reconstruction: foreign ministry

TEHRAN – Iran has rejected Israel’s accusations that it is funneling millions of dollars to Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling the claims unfounded and aimed at hindering Lebanon's recovery after Israeli aggression.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, addressed these allegations during a weekly press conference on Monday, stating, “These false claims are part of a broader attempt to disrupt Lebanon’s reconstruction efforts following Israel’s attacks.”

Last November, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah after more than 16 months of conflict, which saw significant Israeli military losses and failure to meet its objectives in Lebanon.

Calls for international action against Israeli violence in West Bank

In light of escalating Israeli military actions in the occupied West Bank, Iran has called on the international community to intervene to prevent further atrocities.

During a weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence. “Despite the ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli crimes and killings continue in the West Bank,” he said, adding that human rights experts have raised alarms that a “genocide” is unfolding in the area.

Baqaei urged world powers to take immediate action, warning, “The international community should not allow the normalization of killing.”

Baqaei also reiterated Iran’s commitment to holding Israeli leaders accountable for their actions, particularly in Gaza. He praised the formation of a new anti-Israel alliance in the Netherlands, which aims to pursue legal action against Israeli officials for their role in the Gaza conflict.

“The main goal of this coalition is to end the Zionist regime’s impunity for genocide,” he said, emphasizing Iran’s support for any initiative aimed at securing justice for Palestinians.

He condemned Western support for Israel, particularly through arms supplies, and insisted that Israeli leaders must face legal consequences for their actions.

Last week, a group of nations—including South Africa, Malaysia, Colombia, and Chile—launched The Hague Group, a coalition dedicated to ending Israel's occupation and taking legal, diplomatic, and economic measures against Israel’s violations of international law. One key objective is to halt the flow of weapons to Israel, which could be used in further aggression against Palestinians.

Condemnation of forced relocation of Gazans

Iran also voiced strong opposition to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to relocate Gaza's population to Jordan and Egypt. Baqaei emphasized that the future of Gaza must be determined by Palestinians themselves.

“No foreign power has the authority to decide Gaza’s fate—only the Palestinian people can decide their own future,” he said.

Trump’s remarks, which suggested the “clearing out” of the Gaza Strip and relocating its residents, were met with swift condemnation from Palestinian leaders, the United Nations, and Arab governments. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II both rejected the proposal, calling it an “injustice.”

Supporting Syrian people's political choice

On the situation in Syria, Baqaei responded to the appointment of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani as Syria's “president,” reiterating that Iran supports any government that reflects the will of the Syrian people.

“We support the Syrian people’s choice and hope this transitional period will lead to an inclusive government that represents all Syrians,” he said.

New Iranian ambassador to UK announced

Baqaei also confirmed the appointment of Ali Mousavi, a former director general at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, as Iran’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Swedish envoy summoned over cleric’s detention

In other diplomatic developments, Iran summoned Sweden’s ambassador to protest the detention of Mohsen Hakimollahi, the head of the Imam Ali Islamic Center in Stockholm. Hakimollahi faces deportation, with Iranian officials rejecting the charges against him. Baqaei condemned the move, calling it a clear violation of human rights.

“These actions are unjust, and we stand firmly against them,” he said.