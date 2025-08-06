Iran, Kazakhstan pledge closer transport ties via INSTC

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev have agreed to strengthen transportation cooperation and jointly draft a roadmap focused on boosting transit through the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Turkmenistan, where both ministers stressed the need for infrastructure coordination and swift implementation of earlier multilateral agreements signed between Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

Sadegh called for accelerated execution of the eastern branch of the INSTC, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s central role.

She also proposed a comprehensive five-year agreement covering all modes of transport, a suggestion welcomed by the Kazakh side.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to enhance multimodal connectivity, including rail, road, maritime, and air transport.

Sauranbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan imposes no restrictions on Iranian flights and expressed interest in collaborative infrastructure development, particularly a Caspian Sea initiative akin to the “Caspian Bridge” project being developed with Azerbaijan.

The ministers agreed to assess the full potential of Caspian Sea routes for a “leap” in logistics cooperation, aiming to diversify transit paths to and from Iranian ports.

As part of a broader goal to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion, discussions included expanding port capacity, streamlining customs, and organizing multilateral logistics meetings with neighboring countries—especially targeting routes toward the Caucasus and Europe.

In a forward-looking move, both sides agreed to form a joint technical committee tasked with drafting cooperation documents and a detailed roadmap prior to the upcoming state visit by the Iranian president to Astana.

They also agreed to hold regular virtual meetings to ensure continued progress.

These developments align with Iran’s strategy to position itself as a critical transit hub linking Central Asia to global markets via the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.

The 20th session of the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Committee was held in Astana, in mid-June, with the participation of Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture and head of the Iranian delegation.

Nouri thanked the Kazakh government, particularly Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, for hosting the meeting, and expressed hope that the session would help advance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Referring to the committee’s previous 19 sessions, Nouri said the continued meetings reflect both sides’ firm commitment to expanding bilateral ties.

Nouri announced that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to visit Astana soon at the official invitation of his Kazakh counterpart.

Documents finalized during the committee’s latest session will be prepared for signing during the visit.

During the meeting, the two countries agreed on several initiatives to boost economic cooperation and facilitate trade. These include the formation of a joint Iran-Kazakhstan investment working group to examine shared investment opportunities; enhanced trade and business engagement through the establishment of trade centers and co-hosted exhibitions; and the finalization of a mutual recognition agreement for Authorized Economic Operators to streamline customs procedures.

Both sides also agreed to hold a joint meeting on oil, gas, refining, and petrochemicals in the third quarter of 2025, and to explore the resumption of oil swap operations. Cooperation in agriculture will continue through joint committee meetings, with a focus on plant and animal health. The two sides also discussed expanding collaboration in the health sector, including knowledge transfer in pharmaceutical and medical equipment production, and the formation of a joint health task force.

Kazakhstan will be allocated 15 hectares of land in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port to establish a Kazakh transit terminal. The two countries also reviewed ways to expand multimodal transport under the International North–South Transit Corridor and strengthen logistics cooperation. Talks are also underway to launch direct flights between the two countries. Other areas under discussion included energy, banking, free trade zones, communications, technology, tourism, culture, production, industry, and mining.

At the end of the meeting, Nouri thanked the Kazakh government once again and expressed hope that the outcome would bring renewed momentum to the countries’ strategic relationship.

In a separate meeting with Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, Nouri said Iran is pursuing a policy of deepening relations with the friendly nation of Kazakhstan.

He pointed to recent presidential visits and high-level meetings as signs of a strong political will to strengthen ties.

Nouri said Kazakhstan’s use of Iranian infrastructure, including east-west and north-south transit corridors and ports, is of strategic importance, as is closer agricultural cooperation.

He noted that Iran could import agricultural and food products from Kazakhstan and supply the Kazakh market with dairy and other goods in return.

He also stressed the potential for broader agricultural collaboration through the exchange of expertise and research.

Saparov said agricultural cooperation with Iran is a priority for Kazakhstan and noted that bilateral agricultural trade grew by 33 percent in 2024, reaching $20 million.

He added that agricultural financing in Kazakhstan has increased tenfold this year and expressed readiness to expand collaboration and achieve positive results with Iran.

Iran and Kazakhstan pledged deeper cooperation in agriculture to ensure sustainable development and food security, Iran’s agriculture minister said during the opening ceremony of the Central Asia Products Expo (Expo Goods) in Astana, on June 10.

Speaking at the event, Nouri Ghezeljeh emphasized the growing importance of food security amid climate change and environmental crises.

“In today’s world, the need for food security is more pressing than ever, particularly as we face escalating climate disruptions and ecological challenges,” he said.

Nouri stressed that sustainable development must be viewed not only from an economic lens but also through its social and environmental dimensions. He called on regional countries to enhance multilateral cooperation and improve resource efficiency to meet these challenges.

Highlighting Iran’s agricultural potential, Nouri said the country produces more than 130 million tons of agricultural products annually, thanks to its fertile lands and diverse climate. “We’ve also made significant strides in developing agricultural processing and value-added industries,” he added.

Of that output, over 10 million tons are exported to various countries. Nouri said Iran, with its population of nearly 90 million and a dynamic economy, also imports agricultural products and inputs—a trade flow that presents opportunities for both bilateral and multilateral commercial expansion.

He pointed to Iran’s deep-rooted cultural, religious, and economic ties with neighboring countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Pakistan. As co-chair of the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Committee alongside Kazakh Minister Almas Shakaliyev, Nouri underscored Tehran’s commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

On ties with China, Nouri noted that under the framework of the Iran-China Joint Agricultural Committee, relations are expanding steadily, with current bilateral agricultural trade valued at around $1.5 billion.

He said Iran’s government policies have paved the way for robust and growing partnerships with Central Asian and Eurasian nations, based on shared interests and cooperation across both public and private sectors.

Expressing gratitude for Kazakhstan’s hospitality, the minister said he hoped the expo would serve as a platform for substantial regional economic progress.

Nouri concluded by highlighting Iran’s strategic position and its shared interests with neighbors like Kazakhstan, along with China’s economic capacity. “This creates fertile ground for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly along key trade corridors stretching from East to West and North to South.”

Iran offers broad co-op with IOFS for food security

During a meeting with the Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in Kazakhstan, Nouri Ghezeljeh expressed the country’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the organization.

He underscored the importance of food security across Islamic nations and pointed to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The minister praised Kazakhstan and fellow IOFS members for launching the initiative, calling the organization a vital platform for cooperation among Muslim countries to secure their food supply.

He added that the diverse climates across the Islamic world offer an opportunity to pool knowledge and resources in pursuit of food security.

Highlighting Iran’s century-long experience in agricultural research and development, Nouri proposed the formation of a general assembly of agriculture ministers from Islamic nations to address shared challenges such as climate change, global warming, and water scarcity.

He also said Iran is ready to share its expertise in using nuclear technology in agriculture and food production with partner countries.

The minister described Iran’s geopolitical location as an asset that could turn the country into a regional hub for food exchange and supply chain security.

For his part, IOFS Director-General Berik Aryn welcomed Iran’s engagement and said the country plays a key role in regional food security. “Iran’s self-sufficiency in agricultural production and research makes it a major contributor to the organization’s mission,” he noted.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Iranian agriculture minister’s visit to Kazakhstan and focused on expanding both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in food security.

