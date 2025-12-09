Iran president due in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan on two-day tour

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on Thursday and Friday, the President’s Deputy for Political Affairs, Mehdi Sanaei, announced on Tuesday.

Sanaei said Pezeshkian’s visit to Kazakhstan comes at the invitation of the Kazakh president and will be an official bilateral trip. During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign more than ten cooperation agreements. A major Iran–Kazakhstan business forum, an exhibition of historical documents, and the unveiling of several books on the two nations’ shared history are also planned.

Pezeshkian will then travel to Turkmenistan to attend a summit, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech. On the sidelines of the summit, he will meet with the President of Turkmenistan as well as other participating heads of state.

Sanaei emphasized the strategic importance of Central Asia, highlighting the deep religious, cultural, and civilizational ties Iran shares with countries in the region. He noted that many Central Asian states are already working with Iran through organizations such as ECO, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS+. Despite strong political relations, he said, there is still a need to expand economic and trade cooperation.