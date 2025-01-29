Iran VP to attend EAEU summit in Kazakhstan

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran's First Vice President, is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Prime Ministers' Summit and the Almaty Digital Summit 2025.

This visit comes in response to an official invitation from Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov.

Ali Najafi, Deputy for International Affairs and Regional Cooperation of the First Vice President, highlighted the significance of this trip on Wednesday.

He noted that it marks the first time a high-ranking Iranian official will participate in an EAEU meeting as an observer.

Iran recently gained observer status within the EAEU, an economic bloc comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, established to foster economic integration through a common market for goods, services, capital, and labor.

Najafi expressed optimism about Iran's growing relationship with the EAEU, stating, "Iran's cooperation with the economic union can enhance and strengthen ties with neighboring member countries."

He emphasized the importance of the recently approved free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, which eliminates customs duties on nearly 90% of goods.

"Upon implementation of the agreement, approximately 87% of tariffs for exports to this region will be eliminated, presenting an excellent opportunity for expanding economic and trade cooperation with these nations and boosting Iranian exports," Najafi added.

The EAEU, established in 2015, aims to enhance economic cooperation, harmonize regulations, and promote economic modernization among its member states.

Iran's recent free trade agreement with the EAEU aims to deepen economic ties and counter Western sanctions by expanding trade routes and partnerships with member states.

Additionally, Najafi highlighted the significance of Iran's participation in the Almaty Digital Summit, stating, "This summit provides a platform for us to showcase Iran's capabilities, initiatives, and actions in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital economy, and information technology."

Tehran and Astana have historically maintained cordial relations, sharing interests in energy, transport, and trade.

Both nations are part of various regional initiatives, including the EAEU, where they work towards economic diversification and connectivity.

Iran's strategic location provides Kazakhstan access to southern ports, enhancing trade routes like the North-South Transport Corridor.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's membership in the EAEU offers Iran pathways into Central Asian markets.