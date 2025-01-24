EAEU minister praises Pezeshkian’s Moscow visit as milestone in regional trade

TEHRAN - The Minister of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) described Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on Friday, January 17, 2025, as significant and successful.

As IRNA reported, citing the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, Andrey Slepnev made these remarks on Thursday during a phone call with Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia.

Slepnev highlighted the finalization of all legal procedures required for implementing the Iran-EAEU free trade agreement in the union's five member states. He also thanked Iran for its initiative in hosting a specialized trade exhibition with the EAEU in Tehran and expressed his willingness to attend the event.

Kazem Jalali reaffirmed the Iranian government's commitment, under President Pezeshkian's leadership, to strengthening cooperation with regional entities such as the EAEU. He expressed hope that the implementation of the free trade agreement would significantly boost trade volumes between Iran and the region in the near future.

Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing Iran-EAEU cooperation in the evolving geopolitical landscape during the call.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on Friday, January 17, 2025, during the second leg of his visits to Tajikistan and Russia. In Moscow, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on enhancing bilateral ties. The negotiations concluded with the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty by Pezeshkian and Putin.

Pezeshkian also participated in a meeting with Russian business leaders, which was attended by Andrey Slepnev, the EAEU's Minister of Trade.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an intergovernmental economic bloc comprising Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. In January 2024, Iran signed a free trade agreement with the EAEU, which is set to take effect two months after the final ratification by the legislatures of the member states. In January 2025, Iran was granted observer status in the union following approval by the leaders of its five member countries.

The third International Eurasian Trade Exhibition is scheduled to be held in Tehran from February 21 to 24, 2025, with the participation of companies from Iran, the EAEU member states, and Uzbekistan.

