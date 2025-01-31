Syria, Palestine take center stage in Moscow talks between Iranian, Russian officials

TEHRAN – In a high-level meeting in Moscow, Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for West Asia, underscored the strengthening relations between their nations and focused on key regional issues, particularly Syria and Palestine.

The discussions took place on Wednesday against the backdrop of a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, signed on January 17 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This landmark treaty aims to deepen bilateral cooperation across various fields, including economy, trade, culture, and security.

During the meeting, both officials emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address ongoing developments in Syria and Palestine.

Jalali reiterated Iran’s commitment to bolstering regional cooperation with Russia.

"The close relations between Iran and Russia are pivotal, and we are determined to enhance our cooperation on regional matters," Jalali stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a press release, highlighted the Russian diplomat's viewpoint during his meeting with the Iranian ambassador.

Bogdanov, who had just returned from a visit to Damascus, provided insights from his recent talks with Syria's current rulers.

He mentioned that the discussions were constructive and reaffirmed Russia's support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We continue to advocate for a resolution to Syria's issues through inclusive dialogue involving all political forces and ethno-religious groups," Bogdanov emphasized.

The situation in the Arab country remains complex following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government by militants led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on December 8, 2024.

Similarly, the officials discussed the situation in Palestine, with both sides expressing concerns over the ongoing conflict and the need for a peaceful resolution.