Tehran warns of sectarian catastrophe as Israel fuels Syria’s fragmentation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani issued a scathing critique of the Israeli regime’s role in Syria’s destabilization during an interview with Iranian national television on Saturday, describing the ongoing conflict as a calculated effort by Tel Aviv to advance its geopolitical ambitions.

“The Zionist regime benefits from Syria’s fragmentation,” the ambassador declared, noting that Israel and its Western allies have orchestrated a campaign to “weaken and divide the nation to secure their interests.”

He emphasized that Syria’s decade-long civil war, exacerbated by external meddling, has left the government vulnerable and security institutions “incapable of restoring stability.”

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, the Israeli regime intensified its airstrikes on Syrian military targets, devastating infrastructure and worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Adding to this turmoil, Israeli forces have invaded and captured Syrian territory, further destabilizing the region.

Meanwhile, the new regime led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), bolstered by Turkey's backing, has proven powerless in halting Tel Aviv’s unrelenting aggression.

“Israel’s actions in Syria aim to rehabilitate its image after Gaza while cementing its footprint in the Levant,” the ambassador asserted, linking recent infrastructure destruction to Tel Aviv’s “expansionist goals.”

The ambassador also criticized Syria’s neighbors for their indifference to its disintegration, stating, “Certain Arab states do not hide their desire for Syria’s fragmentation.”

He singled out HTS leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad Al-Julani) for failing to curb violence, arguing that such institutional weaknesses align with Israeli objectives. “The regime’s promises of amnesty and reform remain unmet, exposing its fragility,” he added.

Sectarian violence and ‘hunters slaughtering prey’

Addressing the recent clashes between HTS militants and armed opposition groups in Syria's northwestern coastal region, predominantly home to the Alawite minority, the ambassador described the violence as akin to “hunters indiscriminately slaughtering prey,” attributing the carnage on sectarianism fueled by foreign interference.

“Civilians are paying the price for political and sectarian agendas,” he warned, cautioning that the crisis risks spiraling into an irreversible humanitarian disaster.

The ambassador emphasized that the recent surge of violence not only continues but also intensifies the instability, while sharply criticizing the international community for its lack of action.

Calling for unity and collaboration, the ambassador urged regional powers to “act with wisdom and alertness to thwart the enemies’ plans for division.”

He also emphasized Iran’s commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, stating, “Only through unity can we thwart divisive schemes and protect our shared future.”