Tehran calls for inclusive Syrian government free from foreign influence

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, reaffirmed Tehran’s support for an inclusive, Syrian-led political process, emphasizing that the country’s future must be determined solely by its people.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Wednesday, he underscored the importance of national dialogue and proportional representation in shaping Syria’s governance, rejecting any form of foreign interference.

Citing UN Resolution 2254 as the framework for constitutional reform, Iravani called for free elections to establish a government that truly reflects the will of all Syrians.

The Iranian ambassador reaffirmed Tehran’s role as a constructive partner in efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria.

He expressed full support for UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen’s peace efforts and called on the international community to commit more resources to Syria’s reconstruction and stabilization.

The Iranian envoy criticized the “unjust and unlawful” sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union. He argued that these extraterritorial measures have severely hampered Syria’s reconstruction efforts and disproportionately harmed ordinary citizens.

“Temporary relief measures or limited humanitarian exemptions are not viable solutions,” he stated. “These unlawful sanctions must be completely lifted so that the Syrian people can rebuild their country and regain a dignified life.”

Iravani stressed that the sanctions have obstructed critical early recovery projects necessary for Syria’s long-term stability. He also emphasized that their removal is essential to facilitating the safe and voluntary return of millions of displaced Syrians.

The Iranian diplomat also raised concerns about the resurgence of terrorism in Syria, warning that foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) and extremist groups continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security.

“The risk of advanced weapons stockpiles falling into the hands of terrorists is real,” he cautioned, citing UN reports estimating that 42,500 individuals with suspected ties to the Daesh (ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group remain detained in camps in northeastern Syria.

Calling for a structured and accountable repatriation process for these individuals, Iravani emphasized that they should be returned to their home countries and held legally accountable.

“Iran remains firmly committed to combating terrorism and is ready to work with legitimate international partners to address this critical challenge,” he stated.

Iravani also rejected allegations from the United States that the Islamic Republic is destabilizing Syria, denouncing them as baseless and deliberately misleading.

He condemned the US narrative, asserting that Washington’s actions on Syrian soil contradict its accusations against Iran.

“These accusations are designed to misrepresent the truth and deceive the global community,” Iravani declared.

Iravani’s remarks were a direct response to statements made by Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, who had accused Iran of supporting militant groups in Syria and attempting to reestablish a military presence in the war-torn country.

Categorically rejecting these claims, Iravani reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity. He emphasized that Tehran’s presence in Syria is solely at the invitation of the Syrian government and is aimed at supporting efforts to restore peace and security.

Turning to Israel’s ongoing military actions in Syria, Iravani strongly condemned Tel Aviv for systematically targeting Syrian military and research infrastructure with backing from Washington.

“Israel remains a grave threat to Syria, repeatedly violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “Despite numerous Security Council resolutions, the regime refuses to withdraw from the occupied Golan Heights and continues expanding its occupation.”

He urged the UN Security Council to take decisive action against Israeli aggression and hold the regime accountable for its repeated attacks on Syrian territory.