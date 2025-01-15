Syria’s sovereignty must be respected, Iranian diplomat tells UN envoy

TEHRAN — Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani, the Iranian foreign minister’s special representative for Syrian affairs, emphasized the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that the country’s future should be determined solely by its people.

During a Wednesday video call with Geir Pedersen, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for Syria, Sheibani stressed the necessity for all involved parties to refrain from meddling in Syria’s internal matters.

This stance reflects Iran's long-standing position in supporting Syrian self-determination, a principle that multiple Iranian officials have recently reiterated.

The discussions between the two representatives revolved around the latest developments in Syria, particularly concerning the recent Israeli regime's military aggression, which has led to further territorial occupation.

Sheibani condemned these actions as blatant violations of international law, highlighting how Israel's aggressive maneuvers threaten not only Syrian sovereignty but also regional peace.

Both representatives sounded the alarm about the resurgence of terrorist activities and violent extremism in Syria, warning of its potential ripple effects across the region.

Sheibani emphasized that stability in Syria is vital for the entire Middle East. He argued that without Iran's involvement, the chaos could spread further, destabilizing neighboring countries and potentially igniting broader sectarian conflicts.

A seasoned diplomat and former ambassador to Syria, Lebanon, and Tunisia, Sheibani called on the United Nations to address the violations against religious and ethnic minorities in Syria.

He criticized Western powers and their allies for not doing enough to protect these groups, contrasting this with Iran’s efforts to ensure the rights and safety of all Syrians, regardless of their faith or ethnicity.

Sheibani also drew attention to the plight of those displaced by the ongoing crisis in the country, advocating for humanitarian aid and the right of refugees to return to their homes under a government of their own choosing.

Pedersen, in turn, provided the Iranian side with an update on the United Nations’ efforts to resolve the issues in Syria.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, recent developments in Syria have heightened uncertainties about the country's political future.