Syria’s Christian crisis under the rule of HTS

TEHRAN - The war in Syria has wrought enormous suffering upon the country's varied communities, and with the shifts in the power dynamics in the country, the Christian minority, in particular, is facing challenges of a character all its own. The control in northwestern Syria by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with roots in al-Qaeda, has raised severe concerns among the Christian residents there along with the religious leaders.

Under HTS dominance, many Christians fear for their safety, religious freedoms, and cultural heritage. Reports of discrimination, forced conversions, and desecration of churches have heightened their fears, while restrictions on public worship and the absence of legal protection add to the feelings of marginalization. Those who remain are living a precarious existence in an environment of ever-deepening insecurity and a swiftly shifting socio-political landscape.

The report examines the plight of Syria's Christians under the HTS rule, pronouncing their living standards and that the group's treatment of religious minorities and the general implications to Syria's pluralistic identity. It emphasizes their fortitude and the urgent need for international attention to secure their future.

Christians in Syria: A Historical Overview

Christianity in Syria dates back to the first century AD, with the Apostle Paul’s conversion on the road to Damascus marking a pivotal moment in the faith's history. Over time, Syria became a hub of Christian theology, hosting early church councils and producing prominent theologians.

Before the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, Christians constituted about 10% of the population, numbering 1.5 million. These communities included Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, and various Catholic rites. Today, the Christian population has dwindled to less than 2% due to displacement, emigration, and targeted violence, leaving only an estimated 300,000 Christians in the country.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group with roots in al-Qaeda, has gained control over significant territories in Syria, particularly in the northwest. HTS's rise has raised alarms about the marginalization of religious minorities, including Christians.

Although HTS has stated it will protect minorities, its track record leaves Christians doubtful about their future under Islamist rule.

A rising tide of oppression

Reports have documented numerous violations of Christian rights in Syria. Beyond the physical destruction of churches and properties, there have been instances of forced displacement, discrimination in areas controlled by terrorist groups, and societal pressures leading to the erosion of Christian cultural and religious practices. The international community has been urged to monitor these violations closely and advocate for the protection of religious freedoms in Syria.

In a recent case that has drawn international attention, several Christian families in Idlib reported being evicted from their homes and losing their lands to HTS fighters. Churches in the region have also been targeted, with some repurposed into military facilities or destroyed outright. Clerics and laypeople alike have faced threats, arbitrary arrests, and violence.

“They want to erase us from our own land,” said Father Elias, a priest from a town near Idlib who fled to Damascus after his church was shut down by HTS forces. “They say there is no place for Christians in their vision of Syria.”

Protests across Syria

In response to these violations, Christians and other minority groups have taken to the streets in various parts of Syria, including Damascus, Aleppo, and Homs. The protests have been marked by banners reading, “Stop the persecution” and “We have a right to our land and faith.”

The protests have not been confined to Christian communities. Members of other religious minorities, including Alawites, Druze, and Yazidis, have expressed solidarity, emphasizing that the violations against Christians are part of a broader pattern of systemic discrimination and violence against minorities in the HTS-controlled areas.

Regional and international concerns

Syria's Christian exodus has placed a strain on neighboring countries, particularly Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey, which host significant numbers of refugees. Lebanon, with its delicate sectarian balance, has expressed concerns over the influx of Syrian Christians, fearing demographic shifts that could upset its political system.

These countries face the dual challenge of supporting refugees while managing their own internal sectarian tensions. Additionally, the loss of Syria’s Christian community would have broader regional implications, potentially weakening Christian representation in West Asia as a whole.

The plight of Syrian Christians has resonated beyond the country’s borders, prompting demonstrations in major cities such as Paris, Berlin, Washington, D.C., and Sydney. Syrian Christian diaspora communities have organized rallies, urging their host governments to take diplomatic and humanitarian actions.

“The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Syria’s minorities,” said Leila Haddad, a protester in Berlin. “This is not just a Syrian issue; it is a human rights issue.”

International organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have called for an independent investigation into abuses in the HTS-controlled regions. In a joint statement, they urged the United Nations to increase pressure on HTS and its backers to ensure the protection of minorities.

Key international concerns

Preservation of religious pluralism: Ensuring that Syria remains a country where multiple faiths coexist peacefully.

- Humanitarian aid: Providing targeted assistance to displaced Christians and rebuilding destroyed communities.

- Diplomatic pressure: Urging future Syrian governments to uphold international human rights standards, including religious freedom.

Prospect for future

The complex geopolitical dynamics of the Syrian conflict have further complicated efforts to address these human rights violations.

Despite these challenges, there are avenues that could potentially improve the prospects for Christians in Syria, even under the current difficult circumstances.

Global advocacy could play a pivotal role in pushing HTS toward moderation. Diplomatic efforts, particularly from human rights organizations, might compel the group to adhere to international norms on religious freedom. The United Nations, through its Human Rights Council, can amplify the issue by documenting violations and pressuring HTS to respect minority rights.

Building local resilience through civil society initiatives offers another pathway to improve the situation. Empowering organizations that promote coexistence and tolerance can help rebuild fractured communities. Interfaith dialogue and education initiatives may gradually challenge extremist ideologies, fostering a culture of mutual respect.

Economic support is equally crucial. Providing resources and technical assistance to Christian communities could help mitigate their financial pressures and enable them to maintain their presence in the region.

The long-term survival of Syria’s Christian communities hinges on a broader resolution to the Syrian conflict. Any peace agreement must include guarantees for the rights of religious minorities. This could be achieved through constitutional reforms or international oversight of minority protections.

Without concerted efforts to protect and support Christians, one of the world's oldest Christian communities may vanish, leaving a void in Syria’s rich cultural tapestry and weakening the region’s religious diversity.

The survival of Syria’s Christian heritage depends on immediate action from local, regional, and international stakeholders. Their plight serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the urgent need for solutions that uphold the principles of inclusion and human rights.