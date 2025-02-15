Iran confirms ‘indirect’ diplomatic engagement with Syria’s new leadership

TEHRAN – Iran’s Special Envoy for Syria Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani confirmed that Tehran has established “indirect channels of communication” with Syria’s de facto rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), following the group’s consolidation of power in Damascus.

Speaking to Iranian national television in Moscow, Sheibani emphasized Iran’s “forward-looking approach” to Syrian affairs, underscoring the Islamic Republic’s commitment to “restoring stability and unity” in the war-torn nation.

His remarks follow statements by Syria’s acting Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, who acknowledged the exchange of “positive messages” between Tehran and Damascus.

The special envoy stressed that Tehran is “closely monitoring developments” and will act “at the appropriate time” to ensure Syria’s sovereignty remains intact.

“The future of Syria must be decided by its people, free from external dictates,” Sheibani asserted, reiterating Iran’s opposition to “foreign intervention” in the Arab country.

Sheibani’s recent visit to Moscow further solidified Iran-Russia coordination on Syria.

During meetings with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Envoy Alexander Lavrentiev, both nations reaffirmed their shared vision for “territorial integrity” and “inclusive political dialogue” in Syria.

“Tehran and Moscow are united in prioritizing Syria’s stability,” Sheibani noted, highlighting their joint efforts to thwart Western and Israeli agendas in the region.

This collaboration comes amid growing concerns over HTS’s governance capabilities. Analysts warn that the group’s inability to manage Syria’s sectarian diversity risks further destabilization, a scenario Iran seeks to avert through cautious diplomacy.

Sheibani also described Tehran’s engagement as a “long-term strategy” to safeguard regional interests.

He emphasized Iran’s readiness to support “all Syrian political factions” in rebuilding the nation, provided they reject foreign manipulation.

“Peace in Syria is not merely a regional concern—it is a global imperative,” the special envoy concluded.