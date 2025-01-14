Araghchi appoints special representative for Syrian affairs

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has appointed Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani as his Special Representative for Syrian Affairs.

This decision comes amid ongoing regional challenges, with Syria's stability playing a crucial role in the broader peace and security dynamics of West Asia.

In the official decree, Araghchi highlighted Syria's strategic importance within the region and underscored the critical need to ensure the country’s stability. He emphasized that the future of Syria must remain in the hands of the Syrian people, without foreign intervention, and stressed the necessity of respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Sheibani previously served as Araghchi’s Special Representative for Lebanese Affairs.