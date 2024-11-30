Iran, Russia reaffirm support for Syrian sovereignty in diplomatic call

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss pressing regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation in Syria.

During their discussion, both ministers underscored their unwavering support for Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They reiterated their commitment to backing the Syrian government and its military forces in their fight against terrorist groups operating within the country.

The conversation highlighted the importance of continuing efforts through the Astana process, which involves Iran, Russia, and Turkey as guarantor nations, to facilitate peace and stability in Syria.

Araghchi emphasized that the international community bears a collective responsibility to confront the growing threat of terrorism. In response, Lavrov acknowledged the gravity of the situation in Syria and stressed the necessity for all involved parties to collaborate in combating terrorism.