‘Like Arab countries, Iran desires stability in Syria,’ Iran tells Arab League

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the Arab League's accusations against Iran, naming several reasons why Tehran seeks "stability" in Syria, Press TV reported.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post in Arabic on his X account on Friday in response to the latest statement issued by the Arab League which accuses Iran of meddling in Syria's affairs.

"Like you, we also desire stability, calm, and the prevention of chaos and disturbances in Syria for very clear reasons," he wrote, addressing the Arab League members, before listing nine reasons.

He cited preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, security of all ethnic and religious groups, and sanctity of shrines and holy sites as well as limiting the possession of illegal weapons as among Iran’s reasons.

Rejecting "any form of foreign intervention under any pretext," preventing Syria from becoming a "haven for terrorism", and ensuring Syria does not pose a threat to neighbors and region were the three other reasons named by the Iranian minister.

He noted that stability is needed in Syria to "prevent further adventurism and dangerous expansionist policies by Israel" and "finally to form an inclusive government" in the country.

Meanwhile, he warned against attempts to incite strife and divert public attention toward "unrealistic threats". The objectives of those inciting strife are "to legitimize the continued occupation of parts of Syrian territory, especially by Israel and the United States, justify foreign intervention in Syria's internal affairs, deprive certain segments of the Syrian population of participating in determining their own destiny, and to achieve their desires by blaming external factors for the country's problems."

"Going through the current turbulent period in the region requires rationality, participation, cooperation, and avoiding the stirring of conflicts and temporary interests," Araghchi stressed.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran agrees with other countries in the region on a peaceful and secure transition towards the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all currents, ethnics and religions in Syria and is ready to help achieve the aforementioned goals,” he said.