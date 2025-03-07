Tehran and Moscow discuss regional stability, Palestine, and Syria

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian and Russian diplomats convened in Moscow this week to address regional security challenges, particularly the crises in Syria and Palestine, underscoring deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

On Thursday, the Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for Middle Eastern [West Asian] and African Affairs.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), discussions spanned a wide range of regional and international issues, with a focus on Syria and Palestine.

Both sides stressed the “necessity of continuous contact and dialogue” to address challenges in West Asia, emphasizing diplomacy as a tool to preempt and manage international crises.

Jalali also met Sergey Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Americas and BRICS cooperation, to discuss multilateralism and adherence to UN Charter principles.

Both diplomats highlighted the importance of “diplomacy as a cornerstone of bilateral and multilateral collaboration,” particularly in preventing destabilizing trends and addressing ongoing global crises.

Earlier in February, Mohammadreza Raouf-Sheybani, Iran’s special envoy for Syrian affairs, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Middle East [West Asia] and Africa envoy, Mikhail Lavrentiev, and Bogdanov.

They reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” advocating for inclusive Syrian-led dialogue to resolve internal disputes.

A joint statement noted, “Syria’s internal issues must be resolved by Syrian parties through comprehensive talks involving all political, ethnic, and religious groups” — a position aligned with their shared opposition to foreign intervention.

The meetings, part of a broader effort to align Tehran and Moscow’s geopolitical agendas, come amid a 20-year strategic agreement signed in 2024 and frequent high-level exchanges.