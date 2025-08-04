‘Baseless and absurd’, foreign ministry slams EU's Iranophobic statement

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has dismissed a joint statement by four European countries accusing Iran of threatening international security, calling the allegations “ridiculous and unfounded.”

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Baghaei said, “The true aim of these baseless accusations is to distract global public opinion from the atrocities being committed in Gaza, where more than 230 journalists have been martyred.”

He opened the session by honoring fallen journalists across the region and welcomed the family of IRIB reporter Nima Rajabpour, killed in a recent Israeli strike. Baghaei strongly condemned recent attacks on journalists, including those in Gaza, Lebanon, and the IRIB building. “Under international law, attacks on journalists are strictly prohibited and constitute war crimes. We have documented all such incidents and are pursuing legal action,” he said.

‘Iran–IAEA cooperation bound by law’

Baghaei reiterated Iran’s frustration with what it sees as politicization within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We have repeatedly objected to the Agency’s politically influenced conduct. The IAEA must act independently of external pressures,” he said. He confirmed that there are currently no inspections being conducted in Iran and stated that future cooperation with the Agency would follow the framework established by the Iranian Parliament.

“The three European signatories of the JCPOA have no legal standing to abuse the snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions,” he added, warning that such misuse would carry consequences.

He also confirmed that Massimo Aparo, IAEA Deputy Director General, would visit Tehran within 10 days for further consultations.

‘President Pezeshkian's visit to Pakistan opens new chapter’

Baghaei described President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent trip to Pakistan as a turning point in bilateral ties. “Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan’s independence.

This visit reinforced our historic bond,” he said. During the trip, 12 bilateral agreements were signed in trade, customs, and cultural cooperation. A renewed cultural agreement and discussions on a possible Free Trade Agreement also took place.

He praised Islamabad’s firm stance during recent Israeli military aggression against Iran, calling it a sign of Pakistan’s commitment to international law and awareness of the threats posed by Israeli expansionism.

‘U.S. sanctions on shipping firms unlawful’

Commenting on new U.S. sanctions targeting Iranian shipping companies and individuals, Baghaei declared them a clear violation of international law.

“There’s no ambiguity. These measures are unlawful. Despite decades of pressure, Iran has resisted unilateral coercion and will continue to do so,” he said. He added that such actions affect the global economy and other nations, not just Iran.

‘Compensation from U.S. a condition for future talks’

Responding to questions about Araghchi’s recent remarks on possible future nuclear negotiations, Baghaei said Iran will demand compensation from the United States for its violations of the JCPOA. “Any future talks will be fundamentally different from pre-June 13 discussions. Holding the U.S. accountable and demanding reparations will be part of the agenda,” he stated.

He criticized dismissive reactions from some Western media outlets, calling them uninformed. “The real absurdity lies in U.S. policies: supporting the Zionist regime’s crimes while pretending to uphold international law.” He referenced the ICJ ruling in the oil platforms case as proof of America’s past misconduct.

‘U.S. role in Gaza genocide cannot be denied’

Baghaei responded firmly to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent claim that no genocide was occurring in Gaza. “These statements are aimed at whitewashing crimes. The facts are clear — a horrific genocide is underway, and the U.S. is complicit,” he said.

He described a recent U.S. envoy’s visit to Gaza as a performative gesture. “This was a PR stunt. The U.S. role in covering up the regime’s crimes is unmistakable.”

Baghaei strongly criticized the United Nations and the broader international community for failing to respond effectively to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“The Security Council, paralyzed by repeated U.S. obstruction, has failed to pass even a basic resolution calling for a ceasefire or humanitarian assistance,” he said.

He emphasized that under international law, all countries are obliged to prevent genocide, prosecute perpetrators, and assist victims — obligations that remain unmet.

‘No set date yet for next round of E3 talks’

Baghaei said that although it was agreed in Istanbul to continue negotiations with France, Germany, and the UK, no date or venue has been finalized. “We approach all negotiations seriously and expect them to be results-oriented. External political messaging by the E3 has no benefit,” he added.

He also dismissed media speculation about a potential nuclear mediation initiative by Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. “We have no knowledge of such a plan. It cannot be confirmed.”

Finally, Baghaei confirmed that Deputy FM Araghchi had sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the misuse of the snapback mechanism. “We don’t necessarily expect a reply. These letters serve to officially register Iran’s position and inform the international community.”