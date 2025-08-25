South Pars gas complex says 90% of maintenance parts sourced locally

TEHRAN – More than 90 percent of equipment used in overhaul operations at Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex now comes from domestic suppliers, a shift officials say supports stable output and a knowledge-based economy.

Saeed Heydari, commercial director of the complex, said sustainable production can only be achieved through reliance on local capacity.

He noted that collaboration with more than 130 domestic and knowledge-based companies has improved quality, boosted efficiency and reduced dependence on imports.

Heydari added that partnerships with local firms have not only raised product standards but also created jobs and strengthened Iran’s knowledge-driven economy.

Supporting domestic goods, he said, is key to value creation and long-term economic development, and remains a priority for the complex.

He said maximizing the use of Iranian-made equipment, in line with the country’s “resistance economy” policy, has enhanced production processes and environmental protection while delivering major gains for the gas sector.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

