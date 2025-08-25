Iran targets $4.5b in technical-engineering services exports by Mar. 2026

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is aiming to boost exports of technical and engineering services to $4.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian year (late March 2026), an official said on Monday.

Sohrab Salimi, acting head of TPO’s Office for Knowledge-Based Products and Engineering Services, said most of these exports occur in the second half of the year, making the target achievable.

He noted that Iranian contractors have built a presence in international markets over the past 32 years, competing alongside major firms from the United States, Canada, Germany, China and Turkey.

Despite fluctuations in export levels, Salimi said government incentives over the years have helped expand Iran’s role in this field.

Salimi said several projects have recently been launched in neighboring countries, pursued both independently by Iranian contractors and in joint ventures.

Most export destinations are nearby, he added, because heavy machinery and equipment often require temporary export permits.

Priority markets include CIS countries, Iraq, the Gulf states, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said TPO is preparing a comprehensive plan for engineering services exports to present to the High Council of Exports.

While direct subsidies such as those offered between 2011 and 2021 are no longer available, Salimi said indirect support measures remain, including exemptions from foreign currency repatriation requirements and tax relief in 2023 and 2024, subject to approval by the council’s Article 19 committee.

EF/MA