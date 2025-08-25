What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mostafa Emami. The exhibit entitled “Before the Image Comes into Being” will be running until September 5 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

Painting

* Paintings by Hossein Shirahmadi are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Mujo”, the exhibit will be running until September 30 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nazgol Nayeri is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 12 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Saman Khadem is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Shadow and Surface”, the exhibition will run until August 28 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* A collection of paintings by Neda Jalili is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Folding of Flight” will run until August 31 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Paintings by Kolsoum Salehi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 29 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

Photo

* A collection of photos by Omid Tarifard is on view in an exhibition at Sepand Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 5 at the gallery located at No. 22, Sepand Alley, Ostad Jafar Shahri St., Karim Khan Ave.

Multimedia

* An exhibition of paintings and sculptures by a large number of artists is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Not Yet Human, No Longer A Puppet” will run until August 29 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Installation

* An exhibition of sets of installation by Mani Koumar is currently underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Lady Iran” will be running until September 1 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Sculpture

* A collection of sculptures by Mahmoud Mahroumi is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition named “Upheaval” will run until September 2 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

