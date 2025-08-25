Israel bombs Khan Younis hospital, killing journalists and rescue worker

Israeli air strikes targeted the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis on Monday, killing 14 Palestinians, including several journalists and a rescue worker.

The first strike hit the upper floor of the hospital, which was one of the largest medical facilities in Gaza prior to the war, Middle East Eye reported.

A second strike targeted the rescue team responding to the casualties from the initial bombing.

Four journalists were killed in the attack, including Mohamed Salama, a contributor to Middle East Eye who had produced numerous video reports since the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

His most recent exclusive report exposed that the body of a 10-year-old boy- killed while trying to receive aid at the controversial Israeli- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) - had yet to be recovered. Salama also worked with Al Jazeera.

The other three reporters were identified as Hossam al-Masri, a Reuters cameraman; Mariam Abu Daqa, who contributed to Independent Arabia and AP; and Moath Abu Taha, who worked with NBC.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that firefighter Emad Abdel Hakim al-Shaer was killed in the second strike while attempting to rescue the wounded.

Seven other civil defense workers were wounded.

"The occupation seeks to collapse all means of livelihood for citizens in the Gaza Strip," said Mahmoud Basal, the spokesman for Gaza's Civil Defense, said.

"We demand an immediate halt to the targeting of medical facilities and the entry of essential supplies," he added.

At least one Palestinian medic was pictured with injuries resulting from the attack.

The media office said it "strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation".

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the attack.

A military source reportedly told The Times of Israel that the strikes were not carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

The Israeli military has bombed dozens of hospitals, targeted journalists, and attacked rescue workers since the start of the war.

Nasser Hospital had previously been bombed, raided by tanks and ground troops, and left severely damaged.

Israeli forces have killed at least 1,580 healthcare workers and 244 journalists since the war began.

In total, the army has killed at least 62,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 150,000.

According to the Israeli army’s own data, 83 percent of those killed were civilians.