Iran to press demands from Europe as Istanbul talks near: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Iran will press ahead with its demands in upcoming negotiations with the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, stressing that the European signatories—France, Germany, and the UK—are in no position to make demands after failing to uphold their commitments following Washington’s withdrawal from the accord.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baghaei announced that the new round of talks between Iran and the E3 is scheduled for Friday, July 25, in Istanbul, with a focus on sanctions relief and nuclear-related disputes.

Tehran rules out US talks but keeps door open to diplomacy

Asked about the possibility of direct dialogue with the United States, Baghaei said no talks with Washington are planned under the current circumstances, but emphasized that diplomacy remains a vital tool for safeguarding national interests.

“We have no intention of engaging with the U.S. right now. That said, diplomacy is an instrument for national preservation. Should it serve the interests of the Iranian people, we will not hesitate to pursue it.”

Iran rejects snapback mechanism as illegitimate

Baghaei strongly denounced renewed threats to invoke the snapback mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, arguing that there is no legal, political, or moral justification for such a move.

“Restoring lifted sanctions under the JCPOA has no legal foundation. The E3 failed to implement their obligations, and in some cases, even sought to justify Israeli aggression.”

He confirmed that Iran will hold a trilateral meeting with Russia and China—both parties to the JCPOA and permanent members of the UN Security Council—on Tuesday in Tehran, where the snapback issue will be a key topic.

“We’ve been in close consultation with both Moscow and Beijing over the past year, and we’ll continue working with them to prevent or mitigate the consequences of any illegal action.”

Criticism of Europe’s role in Israeli aggression

Baghaei criticized Germany’s recent positions, particularly Chancellor Scholz’s comment that “Israel is doing the dirty work for us,” calling it “legally consequential and ethically reprehensible.”

“We are seriously dissatisfied with Germany’s stance. That statement alone has legal implications. The European parties should have taken a firm, independent stand in response to Israel’s military actions instead of justifying them.”

He added that the upcoming talks in Istanbul will be an opportunity for Iran to hold Europe accountable.

“This will be a session where Iran sets the tone, not the other way around.”

‘Iran–Pakistan relations: presidential visit planned’

On regional diplomacy, Baghaei announced that President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the coming weeks, underscoring the depth of Tehran-Islamabad ties.

“Our relationship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history, culture, and religion. Recent interactions between Iranian and Pakistani officials reflect our broader policy of strengthening regional relations, especially in the wake of Israeli aggression.”

‘Israel using food as a weapon in Gaza’

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Baghaei condemned what he described as “unprecedented genocide” and accused the Israeli regime of using starvation as a method of warfare.

“Gaza has been under siege for over 140 days. In just the past 24 hours, nearly 150 Palestinians—many of them civilians waiting in line for food—have been killed. The regime is weaponizing aid distribution points to target the population.”

He called on regional states to act responsibly, and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency session.

“The conscience of humanity has gone numb. Legal institutions are paralyzed, and international courts have been silenced through threats.”

‘Talks with Switzerland, Egypt aimed at restoring peace in Gaza’

He confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently held discussions with his Swiss and Egyptian counterparts on both bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Syria and Lebanon.

“We used these conversations to express our expectations for halting Israeli crimes and restoring regional stability.”

‘Iran has always been the most generous host for refugees’

On the issue of Afghan refugees, Baghaei said Iran is actively coordinating with international and regional partners.

“Iran has long been the most generous host for refugees. Recent measures are aimed at organizing refugee affairs legally and with dignity. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees is expected to visit Iran soon.”

‘Detention of Iranians in US is against human rights’

Baghaei condemned the arrest of Iranian nationals in the United States, calling the move discriminatory and inconsistent with international human rights.

“These arrests are racially motivated and unjustified. We’ve raised the issue with the U.S. Interests Section and will continue to follow up through all legal channels.”