Iran says no talks with US until Iranian interests met

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei rejected renewed nuclear negotiations with the United States during a press briefing on Monday, declaring Tehran has "no plans" for diplomacy until Washington fundamentally changes its behavior and provides ironclad guarantees against aggression.

The statement came amid escalating European threats to trigger sanctions "snapback" and ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Baqaei addressed the prospect of reviving nuclear diplomacy with Washington: "We have no plans for negotiations at this time. We will decide and announce when Iran's interests and expediencies require it."

He condemned the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities as an "unprecedented" violation of international law that destroyed trust: "While arranging the next round of talks, one party encouraged its proxy to militarily aggress against a country targeting peaceful nuclear facilities under 24/7 IAEA supervision."

The spokesman emphasized that any future talks require Washington to abandon coercion: "Negotiations must not become tools for intimidation. We will only use diplomacy when convinced it secures our interests."

Baqaei’s stance reflects Tehran’s fury over the U.S.-backed Israeli war on Iran during active U.S.-Iran talks mediated by Oman.

Europe’s snapback threats lack legitimacy

On last week’s Istanbul talks with the E3 (UK, France, Germany), Baqaei warned that European invocation of UNSC Resolution 2231’s snapback mechanism would backfire: "European parties lack the competence and legal right to use this tool after endorsing the June aggression."

He said Iran had delivered a stark message during the discussions: "Any sanctions snapback will provoke a proportionate Iranian response that complicates the nuclear impasse and harms the non-proliferation regime."

In response to recent remarks by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the Iranian spokesman rejected France’s call to broaden negotiations to encompass missile programs and regional activities, dismissing the demand as “blackmail rooted in European confusion.” He emphasized, “Our defensive capabilities—developed by our scientists—are not up for negotiation.”

Enrichment rights "non-negotiable"

Responding to Trump’s renewed threats against Iran’s nuclear program, Baqaei affirmed: "Our enrichment path is clear. We await damage assessments from the June attacks, but will continue exercising our inalienable rights."

He noted technical discussions with an IAEA delegation would begin within two weeks under a new framework respecting Iran’s parliamentary mandate.

Gaza: Documenting genocide, demanding Islamic action

Baqaei detailed Iran’s diplomatic push for an emergency Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit to address Gaza, where the Israeli regime has killed almost 60,000 Palestinians and wounded 150,000: "What is happening is an unprecedented war crime. They use starvation as a weapon while destroying land, people, and governance structures – then claim to support Palestinian statehood."

He condemned France’s call for Arab states to condemn Hamas as "complicity in genocide," adding: "European double standards encourage this slaughter. Regional stability is impossible until Palestinians exercise self-determination through a referendum of all inhabitants."

Iran has submitted 150+ pages of documentation to international bodies for legal action against Israel, the spokesman said.