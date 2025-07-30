‘We defended our land with resolve:’ Qalibaf takes Iran’s case to Geneva forum

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf delivered a searing critique of Western-backed Israeli aggression and the regime’s Gaza genocide at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP), while simultaneously showcasing Iran’s diplomatic resilience through strategic bilateral engagements.

Addressing global parliamentary leaders on Wednesday, Qalibaf condemned the deliberate erosion of multilateralism, linking it to institutional paralysis over Gaza and recent attacks on Iran.

He declared that the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran – conducted with U.S. complicity – resulted in over a thousand Iranian martyrs, stressing: “This aggression happened not because diplomacy failed, but right in the middle of political talks. Iran was at the negotiation table and committed to dialogue. Yet, the aggressors callously flipped the table, exposing their true contempt for peace and choosing the path of hostility. In response, we defended our land and people with resolve.”

Qalibaf lambasted the international community’s inaction, noting that while 120 nations condemned the Israeli regime’s violations of the UN Charter, its “bullying supporters” shielded it from accountability.

“Institutions guarding peace remain silent. Justice mechanisms accuse victims and immunize aggressors,” he declared.

In a visceral moment, he held aloft photos of two infants: Iranian martyr Ryan Ghasemian (2 months old) and a Gazan child, branding them symbols of “crimes by 21st-century Nazis.”

He detailed Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon, calling Gaza “a museum of crimes against humanity where living is punished by bullets and famine,” urging the international community to “stop the Nazis of our time before it’s too late.”

The context underscored his message: The summit opened amid the ongoing Gaza genocide, with Iran, the Palestinian Authority, and Yemen staging a walkout during the speech of the representative from the Israeli regime.

The 6th WCSP, convened by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) with UN support, is the premier international gathering for heads of legislatures.

Iranian officials have described the summit as a vital platform for parliamentary voices to challenge war-mongering, occupation, discrimination, and the erosion of sincere multilateralism.

Iranian sources, including aides traveling with Qalibaf, emphasized the strategic objectives of the visit: demonstrating Iran's "power and authority" following the recent 12-Day War initiated by the Israeli regime and effectively communicating the scale of the Gaza catastrophe.

The introduction of the term "21st Century Nazism" to describe Israel's actions was highlighted as a significant Iranian discursive initiative that garnered widespread attention.

Mohammad-Saeed Ahdian, Qalibaf's political and media advisor, stated the visit proved Iran is "not isolated, but has a powerful position in the international arena," showcasing a nation that is "powerful, active, and vocal."

Key summit meetings

Qalibaf leveraged the summit for high-stakes diplomacy, holding separate meetings on the sidelines and reinforcing alliances on Gaza and regional security:

- Russia: Talks with Valentina Matviyenko focused on parliamentary coordination, solidifying Tehran-Moscow ties.

- Tajikistan: Qalibaf thanked Chairman Fazliddin Atoev for condemning the attack on Iran, calling rapidly growing ties a “suitable opportunity.” Atoev urged implementing 140 bilateral agreements.

- Qatar and Turkey: Meetings with Speakers Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim (Qatar) and Numan Kurtulmus (Turkey) emphasized Gaza strategies and regional issues.

- International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): In talks with Mirjana Spoljaric, Qalibaf praised longstanding Iran–ICRC cooperation, warned that food and infant formula are being used as weapons in Gaza, and called for the Israeli regime to be prosecuted as a war criminal; Spoljaric urged all states to strengthen enforcement of international humanitarian law to alleviate Gaza’s suffering.

- Malaysia: A meeting with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul advanced economic and energy collaboration. Johari affirmed: “We seek expanded relations with Iran, particularly in energy,” while Qalibaf declared readiness for deeper bilateral engagement under Iran’s new leadership.

Iranians united worldwide

In another meeting with Iranian expatriates while in Geneva, Qalibaf hailed national unity following the attacks: “The brutal aggression, despite its bitterness, united 90 million Iranians worldwide as one core.”

He praised the diaspora’s resistance against “homeland-sellers” and addressed bureaucratic hurdles faced by overseas citizens.

“Iranians abroad deserve equal access to public services,” he affirmed, pledging parliamentary action to streamline judicial, consular, and administrative processes online. This includes remote handling of property deeds, academic certificates, and inheritance documents.

He highlighted the recently enacted Support for Iranians Abroad Bill, which promotes economic and academic collaboration and enables expatriate professors to join Iranian universities.