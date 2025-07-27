Zionist regime waging economic, psychological war on Iranians: parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated on Sunday that the Israeli regime is seeking revenge for its recent defeat in the 12-day war by launching economic and psychological assaults against the Iranian nation.

Speaking during an open session in Parliament, Qalibaf emphasized that the enemy is now intensifying its efforts to weaken Iran through economic pressure and psychological warfare, targeting the resilient and oppressed Iranian people more than ever before.

Marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of prominent Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens during the June 13-25 war, the parliament speaker offered his deepest condolences.

He condemned the Israeli regime’s continuing pattern of assassination, describing it as a hallmark of the “Zionist criminal gang” which indiscriminately targets military personnel, civilians, the elderly, children, men, and women.

Qalibaf further denounced the Israeli regime as an illegitimate offspring of Western powers and lamented the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, urging for an immediate halt to the regime’s destructive actions before the situation escalates regionally and globally.

Highlighting the role of Iranian economic and business sectors in the current context, he called on these groups to rise to the occasion and carry out their responsibilities in defending national interests.

Addressing the recent terrorist attack by militants linked to the Jaish al-Zulm group in Zahedan, southeastern Iran, Qalibaf condemned the ruthless assault on innocent civilians, including women and children.

He described the incident as a retaliatory act against Iran’s unified resistance to foreign aggression, particularly by Zionist and American forces.

The parliament speaker assured that Iranian security forces remain vigilant and will continue to decisively confront and neutralize terrorist elements responsible for such attacks.

The Saturday assault in Zahedan resulted in at least six fatalities and 22 injuries, with three assailants killed during clashes with security personnel.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan, has been a persistent target of terrorist activities orchestrated by groups linked to foreign intelligence agencies aiming to destabilize Iran’s southeastern and southwestern regions.