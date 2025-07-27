Funeral ceremony held for martyrs of terrorist attack in Zahedan

TEHRAN – The funeral procession for the six martyrs of the recent terrorist attack on the Zahedan Judiciary was held on Sunday with the participation of a broad spectrum of the Sunni and Shia communities of Sistan and Baluchestan, alongside families of the fallen and provincial officials.

The massive turnout from both Sunni and Shia residents reflected the unwavering solidarity and vigilance of the people of Sistan and Baluchestan against the forces of terror.

The ceremony began at Shohada Square and proceeded towards the Zahedan Martyrs’ Cemetery, where Lieutenant Hossein Rafiei Nasab was laid to rest.

The bodies of other martyrs, including Lieutenant Hossein Ali Nouri, and soldiers Neema Karimi and Ahmad Abdollahi, were transferred to their hometowns for burial.

Among the victims of this brutal attack was a six-month-old infant, whose martyrdom further intensified the grief of the community.

The Saturday assault in Zahedan resulted in at least six fatalities and 22 injuries, with three assailants killed during clashes with security personnel.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan, has been a persistent target of terrorist activities orchestrated by groups linked to foreign intelligence agencies aiming to destabilize Iran’s southeastern and southwestern regions.