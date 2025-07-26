Six dead, 22 injured in terrorist attack in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, armed militants affiliated with the Jaish al-Adel (Soldiers of God) terrorist group launched an attack on the Justice Department in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Balouchestan province. The assault left six people dead and 22 others wounded.

The attack took place at Zahedan, the provincial capital.

Among the victims were a woman and an infant. According to the IRGC Quds Force, several of the injured remain in critical condition.

Security forces reported that three of the assailants, who were wearing explosive belts, were neutralized during the operation.