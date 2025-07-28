Judiciary chief vows swift justice after deadly terror attack in SE Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i, has called for the immediate identification, prosecution, and punishment of all individuals involved in the recent terrorist attack on the Zahedan courthouse, which left several civilians dead, including a child.

Speaking during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Eje’i offered his condolences to the victims’ families and directed relevant judicial bodies—including the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Justice Department of Sistan and Baluchestan Province—to act with full force and determination in pursuing those responsible.

“In line with issued directives, judicial authorities must exhaust all means to bring to justice the perpetrators and backers of this heinous act,” he said. “There is no doubt that the roots of such terrorist crimes lie in global arrogance, led by the criminal United States, which serves as the chief supporter of the Zionist regime’s horrific atrocities in Gaza and orchestrator of many other crimes worldwide.”

Eje’i also instructed the Judiciary’s Deputy for Financial and Support Affairs to ensure the necessary support is provided to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

The terrorist attack on the Zahedan courthouse on Saturday claimed the lives of at least six people and injured twenty-two others. Iranian security forces responded swiftly, killing three of the attackers during armed clashes at the scene.

Following the attack, the Iranian Judiciary released a statement, condemning the heinous act and promising to bring the perpetuators of this crime to justice.

Sistan and Baluchestan, a southeastern province bordering Pakistan, has long been a hotspot for terrorist activity, with numerous attacks targeting civilians and security personnel. Iranian officials say many of these operations are orchestrated by groups linked to foreign intelligence services.

Last October, ten members of Iran’s law enforcement forces were killed in a deadly assault in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County. The attack was claimed by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, one of the most active armed organizations operating in the region.

In April, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces delivered a blow to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group during an anti-terrorism military operation in Sistan and Baluchestan, killing a ringleader of the group.