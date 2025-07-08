Sistan-Baluchestan ready to host Pakistan’s pilgrims traveling to Karbala

TEHRAN—Sistan-Baluchestan people are famous for their hospitality. Every year, as Arbaeen approaches, they prepare to welcome and host Pakistani pilgrims on the Arbaeen pilgrimage of the son of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Karbala, Iraq.

According to IRIB, this southeastern province given its extent geographical situation and special border location, has played as a linking bridge between Iran and neighboring countries.

Sistan-Baluchestan province, with three major border points including Zabol for entrance of Afghani pilgrims and Rimdan and Mirjaveh for Pakistani pilgrims, has turned into one of major passages of lovers of Imam Hussein (AS) to travel to Karbala via Iran.

Annually, after enduring many hardships, thousands of Pakistani pilgrims reach these borders from remote areas of Pakistan to go to Karbala via Iran.

This spiritual traveling is a sign of their love and devotion to Imam Hussein (AS), linking the hearts of Muslims together.

The hospitality of Sistan-Baluchestan people is rooted in the rich Iranian-Islamic culture which consider hosting the pilgrims as a big honor.

Love for Imam Hussein (AS) and remembering the epic of Karbala have driven Sistan-Baluchestan people to serve the pilgrims with all their might and resources. This heartfelt devotion has caused not only Mookebs (service centers with a religious nature where Shia Muslims come together and conduct religious rituals during Arbaeen) and pilgrimage centers, but also to the people's homes being opened to the pilgrims and welcoming them with special warmth and intimacy.

Apart from being a religious ritual, Arbaeen is a symbol of unity, brothership and resistance against joint enemies particularly the Zionist regime for Sistan-Baluchestan people.

This province does its best to pave the way for pilgrims and leave an unforgettable memory of Iranian-Islamic hospitality in their hearts.

Reza Bakhtiari, an official of Sistan-Baluchestan province, said 55 Mookebs have been launched for rendering services to Pakistani pilgrims across the province. Also, there are five pilgrimage centers in Zahedan, he added.

He said that it is predicted that Pakistani government will impose restrictions on the borders this year. In this regard, it has been planned that only pilgrims traveling by private vehicles will be allowed to cross the Rimdan border and continue their journey to Chabahar without stopping via the Rimdan route, he added.

Shia and Sunni Muslims of Sistan-Baluchestan particularly in cities of Dalgan and Iranshahr made their homes available to pilgrims last year, he said, predicting that more people will host Imam Hussein (AS) pilgrims this year.

Totally, nine cities across the province render services to pilgrims during Arbaeen, he said, adding that the number of host cities will rise in coming years.

He explained that annually close to 2,000 honorary servants are organized to serve Pakistani pilgrims throughout the province in the fields of logistics, cleaning, media, support, and transportation, and specialized servants are organized for mobile phone repairs.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe undertake this pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers as an expression of their faith and devotion.

