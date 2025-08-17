Hamas condemns former Israeli intelligence chief’s ‘genocidal doctrine’

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement said recent comments made by former Israeli military intelligence chief are “an explicit admission of the genocidal doctrine” of Israel.

Aharon Haliva had said: “For every person killed on October 7, 50 Palestinians must die.”

A Hamas statement on Telegram said: “Haliva’s call to kill 50 Palestinians for every Israeli, regardless of whether they are children or women, is a systematic criminal policy.

“The confessions reveal that the occupation’s crimes are the result of high-level decisions and official policy from the political and security leadership of the criminal Nazi entity,” it also said, calling on “the United Nations and international courts to document these confessions”.

Israel’s Channel 12 aired leaked recordings of Haliva making this statement. He added that this killing was “necessary for future generations”.

He went on to say that “they need a Nakba every now and then to feel the price,” referring to the violent ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948 by Zionist militias.

Haliva can be heard insisting that the killings are “not revenge”, but rather a “deterrent to future generations”.