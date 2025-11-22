International tribunal in Spain probes Israeli war crimes with witness testimony

A forum on Israel’s war crimes in Palestine has kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, Al Jazeera reported Saturday.

Called the International People’s Tribunal on Palestine, the two-day forum aims to probe war crimes committed by Israel and its supporters, including with witness and expert testimony.

Organized by the International League of Peoples’ Struggle, International People’s Front and People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty, the forum says it will “present evidence from key witnesses and experts to expose the extent of the Zionist occupation’s genocidal use of ecocide and forced starvation against the people of Palestine.”

It also says it seeks to demonstrate “the complicit role of the U.S. and other backers of the occupation’s crimes, such as the UK, France, Germany, and others, and so-called private entities like the US and Zionist-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”