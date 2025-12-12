DOE fostering environmental diplomacy at UNEA-7

TEHRAN – Attending the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, is promoting environmental diplomacy by holding talks with participating countries.

UNEA-7 is taking place from December 8 to 12 at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ansari, in separate meetings with Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, Andreas Bjelland Erikson, and Pakistani Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, has discussed ways to promote cooperation in the environmental sector, IRNA reported.

Ansari and Al Subaie met on Friday. Highlighting the two nations' historical and friendly relations, Al Subaie announced Qatar’s readiness to bolster collaborations with Iran in the environmental sector.

The Qatari official emphasized cooperation in the field of monitoring air quality, utilizing modern technologies for early forecasting of air pollution and dust, as well as rapid information systems, water quality control, water conservation, and recycling, which are shared priorities between Iran and Qatar.

Ansari, for her part, assessed environmental cooperation between the two nations as being positive and constructive. The official stressed the need for the development of joint efforts in dealing with sand and dust storms, saying that benefiting from modern monitoring technologies and satellite observations is essential for the identification of sand storm hotspots and management.

She also emphasized enhancing cooperation on protecting the environment and biodiversity in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, marine pollution control, and the prevention of wildlife trafficking.

The Iranian and Norwegian officials primarily focused on tackling plastic pollution. Lauding Iran’s efforts in supporting global debates on plastic, Erikson highlighted the need to lower plastic production, manage plastic waste more effectively, and exchange successful experiences between the two countries.

For her part, Ansari emphasized the hazardous effects of plastic pollution on the environment, saying that decisions in the field should be made based on the economic and social conditions of the countries, transferred technologies, and shared experiences to ensure the interests of the nations and achieve global participation.

Referring to the national policies and regulations aimed at reducing single-use plastics and plastic waste, Ansari highlighted the capacity of the private sector and investment attraction in the recycling industry.

The official went on to propose fostering scientific and technical collaborations between Iran and Norway on plastic waste management and oil industry pollution, which was well-received by the Norwegian official.

During the meeting with the Pakistani official, Ansari asked for the enhancement of interactions between the two countries, as well as the implementation of the memorandum of understanding based on the priorities of the two nations.

The official proposed cooperating on addressing sand and dust storm hotspots, combating wildlife trafficking, and preserving biodiversity. Fostering opportunities for sustainable agriculture and water consumption management were among other issues.

The Pakistani minister welcomed the proposal and announced his country’s readiness for the expansion of the ties in monitoring air pollution, expanding the network of air quality monitoring stations, curbing desertification through tree planting, managing water resources, improving agricultural efficiency, and involving local communities in environmental projects.

The two sides agreed to sign an MOU on managing sand and dust storms, water resources, and sustainable agriculture.

Ansari has so far held meetings with Inger Andersen, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Oman’s Environment Minister, Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri, who is also UNEA-7 President, and Kenyan Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Deborah Mlongo Barasa.

The head of DOE discussed major environmental problems of the country, such as sand and dust storms (SDSs), drought, climate-change impacts, the drying of wetlands, and problems caused by dam construction in Afghanistan affecting the Hamoun wetlands and the social consequences, cruel sanctions imposed against Iran and their negative effects on the environmental sector, water scarcity crisis, dust storms, as well as the protection of shared water areas in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

In a post in X, Mlongo Barasa wrote, “I welcome Iran’s strong commitment to deepening collaboration in climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, the protection of endangered species, and capacity building, especially in the training of rangers.”

During a meeting with Ansari, “our discussion centred on the ongoing negotiations of key resolutions, particularly those sponsored by Kenya, covering critical areas such as the environmental role of Artificial Intelligence, tackling Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and advancing the use of sports as a driver for sustainability.

We also reviewed progress on the MoU, the Medium-Term Strategy (MTS), technical capacity support, and our coordinated engagement in multilateral environmental processes. These joint efforts continue to strengthen our shared vision for environmental stewardship and sustainable development.”

UNEA background

The UNEA is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment. Established in June 2012 as a result of the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

Since 2014, UNEA has held six sessions during which 105 resolutions have spurred action on critically important issues, including air pollution, biodiversity and health, financing for development, plastic pollution, marine litter, environmental education, water management, nature-based solutions, sustainable consumption and production, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, climate change, Science-Policy Panel for chemicals and waste and to prevent pollution, the illegal wildlife trade and protecting the environment in areas affected by armed conflict and disasters, minerals and metals management, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, amongst many others.

UNEA-7 is being held under the theme ‘Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet’, sending a strong message to accelerate sustainable solutions and effective responses for a safer and more resilient planet.

This theme recognizes that striving for a world that is just, equitable, and inclusive hinges on advancing sustainable development, promoting sustained and inclusive economic growth, social development, and environmental protection to benefit all.

Photo: Ansari (left middle) meets with Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.