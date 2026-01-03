UN-Habitat, Japan join efforts to empower women, boost climate resilience in Hormozgan 

TEHRAN – With generous support from the government of Japan, the UN-Habitat office in Iran has launched a women-led tree nursery to strengthen both livelihoods and the ecosystem in Sayeh-Khosh village, southern Hormozgan province.

The initiative is implemented under a project titled ‘Emergency Support for Post-Earthquake Reconstruction of Human Settlements in Hormozgan Province’, known as PERHOPE project.

The local-scale initiative will produce approximately 40,000 climate-resilient seedlings annually. It will empower women to lead climate-smart livelihoods, turning recovery into opportunity and hope, UN-Habitat Iran announced in a post on Instagram on December 29, 2025.

Implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, National Water and Wastewater Company, Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, local councils, and NGOs, the project demonstrates how nature-based solutions such as grey water treatment can create green jobs, tackle drought and desertification, and advance sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Thanks to the dedication and leadership of local women, the nature-based greywater treatment system developed through PERHOPE project transforms Sayeh-Khosh Grand mosque’s ablution wastewater AC condensate into a resource for thriving green spaces and a sustainable tree nursery.

The system –developed with active participation of local women and youth – integrates nature-based components and biofilters, including wood chips and charcoal, ensuring the system remains environmentally friendly and sustainable.

This initiative in Hormozgan province is not just about sustainability; it is the place of emergence of the power of women-led collaboration and international partnership. With the potential to upscale the approach to other public buildings and regions, the UN-Habitat Iran is paving the way for a more resilient future and improving the resilience of water-sensitive settlements.

The PREHOPE project, initiated by UN-Habitat in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ministry of Roads and Urban Development (MoRUD), Ministry of Energy (MoE), Hormozgan Province Water and Wastewater Company (HPWWC), National Habitat Committee (NHC), and other key stakeholders, represents a robust response to the devastating July 2022 earthquakes in Lengeh County, Hormozgan Province.

The project is generously funded by the Government of Japan and integrates principles of sustainable development and disaster resilience to address immediate and long-term recovery needs in the affected villages under the ‘building back better’ approach.

The project consists of two main Outcomes:

1. Support for access of society to potable water through post-earthquake Reconstruction of the water supply system: This component focuses on reconstructing disaster-resilient infrastructure, including a 500m³ reinforced concrete water reservoir and repairing the damaged water distribution network, providing reliable access to clean drinking water for approximately 1,500 residents, ensuring a critical step in post-disaster recovery.

2. Effective adaptation and Capacity development of the communities against climate change and natural disasters: This component encompasses comprehensive studies to provide a plan for organizing the affected villages into sustainable and resilient infrastructure and communities. It incorporates planning for improvements in housing, water, energy systems, and livelihood diversification.

The participatory approach engages local stakeholders and community members, ensuring alignment with their needs and aspirations. It highlights significant collaborative efforts to address socio-economic challenges and promote long-term recovery.