Mirzapour named 2025 Iran’s pahlevan

TEHRAN – Ahmad Mirzapour won the title of 2025 Iran’s Pahlevani Wrestling Championship on Friday.

He defeated Mostafa Taghani in the +100kg weight class.

Pahlavan of Iran is an annual Pahlevani Wrestling competition held in Iran, in which athletes from across the country participate to achieve the title.

Though the competition has ancient roots, its modern form has been held since 1944.

Winner of this title is called Pahlevan and wears the special Bazouband (Armband).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) registered Pahlevani and Zourkhaneh rituals in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014.