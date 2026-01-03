Iran showcases glass industry self-sufficiency at Tehran exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s glass industry no longer relies on imports, with domestic producers meeting the full needs of the construction, tableware and advanced glass segments, the organizer of the Eighth International Exhibition of Glass and Related Equipment (Iran Glass Show) said on Friday.

The exhibition opened in Tehran with the participation of 89 domestic and foreign companies, according to Edris Mazandarani, the event’s executive organizer.

He said the number of participants rose 15 percent compared with the previous edition, reflecting the strategic position and growing capacity of Iran’s glass industry.

The event is being held in Halls 40 and 41 of Tehran’s international fairgrounds, as well as an outdoor area, covering around 8,000 square meters. It brings together a broad range of producers, from traditional manufacturers to large industrial companies and well-known brands across the glass production chain.

Mazandarani said Iran has achieved full self-sufficiency in glass production, supported by the availability of key raw materials such as silica and sodium carbonate, and the operation of factories with 40 to 60 years of experience in the sector.

He said domestic manufacturers now produce all types of glass required by the market, including energy-efficient low-emissivity (Low-E) glass and smart glass, eliminating the need for imports.

Iran’s glass output has increased significantly over recent years, rising from about 1.5 million tons at the time of the first exhibition to around 3.5 million tons, Mazandarani said. He added that per capita glass consumption in the construction sector has grown from 7.0 kilograms to 15 kilograms, contributing to an expansion in exports.

He said Iranian producers of crystal and decorative glass have improved quality standards to the point of competing with well-known foreign brands, including Czech crystal, and are now active exporters.

Mazandarani said the exhibition aims to support domestic producers, expand international trade ties, create investment opportunities and boost foreign currency earnings, while strengthening cooperation across the glass industry value chain.

The exhibition runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5 and is open to manufacturers, traders, construction sector professionals and the public.

EF/MA