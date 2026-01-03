230 domestic, foreign firms take part in Iran textile, apparel exhibitions

TEHRAN – Iran on Friday opened its 31st International Textile Industry Exhibition and the 13th Iran Apparel Exhibition, with the participation of more than 230 domestic and foreign companies, organizers said.

The joint exhibitions, known as IranTex and IranMode, feature over 130 Iranian companies and more than 100 foreign firms from 15 countries, according to Ali Moradi, head of the organizing committee.

Moradi said participating companies come from countries including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Turkey, Taiwan, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, among others.

He said the presence of international firms would help expand Iran’s commercial links within the global textile and apparel supply chain by showcasing the latest products, industrial capabilities, equipment and related services.

The exhibitions cover a wide range of sectors, including textile machinery such as circular knitting, sewing, cutting and embroidery equipment, as well as raw materials including fibers, yarn, dyes and textile chemicals. Home textiles, bedding products, a variety of fabrics, and diverse apparel collections for women, men and children, along with accessories, are also being showcased.

Moradi said one of the key sections of the exhibitions focuses on new technologies, including digital textile printing, automation and smart production lines, and water-resistant fabrics.

Alongside the exhibitions, a series of side events are being held, including training workshops, specialized seminars and scientific-commercial meetings. These programs address topics such as new textile technologies, supply chain management and export standards.

Moradi said the IranTex and Iran Mode exhibitions are expected to support trade development and attract foreign investment, while also facilitating technology transfer, strengthening international cooperation and boosting Iran’s textile and apparel exports in regional markets.

The exhibitions will run until Jan. 5 and are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tehran’s permanent international fairgrounds.

