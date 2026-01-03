Iran’s non-oil exports reach $41.2b in 9 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported non-oil goods worth $41.243 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2025), customs data showed, as shipment volumes rose slightly despite a decline in export value.

According to figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran shipped 118.901 million tons of goods abroad during the period, marking a one percent increase in volume compared with the same period last year.

The value of exports, however, fell 5.78 percent year on year.

The data showed that Iran’s total foreign trade in the nine-month period amounted to 148.226 million tons valued at $85.394 billion.

Overall trade value declined 10.92 percent from a year earlier, while total trade volume increased 1.36 percent.

Imports accounted for 29.325 million tons of goods worth $44.151 billion, customs figures showed.

Import volumes rose 2.75 percent compared with the same period last year, while their value dropped 15.23 percent.

The figures point to continued pressure on trade revenues amid lower values, even as the physical volume of exports and imports recorded modest growth.

EF/MA