Three ports to be upgraded to 3rd-generation hubs under 7th development plan

TEHRAN – Three major ports are set to be upgraded to third-generation ports by the end of the country’s Seventh National Development Plan, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said.

Saeed Rasouli said Imam Khomeini, Shahid Rajaee and Amirabad ports have been prioritized for the upgrade, which aims to strengthen their technological capabilities and expand their role beyond traditional cargo handling.

He said focusing on the three ports named in the development plan does not rule out the possibility of upgrading four or five additional ports in the coming years if conditions allow.

Rasouli added that the PMO’s broader approach across all ports is centered on technological advancement and digital development, in line with global port modernization trends.

Third-generation ports are defined as facilities that, in addition to loading and unloading operations, host logistics services, related industries and integrated value chains, enabling them to play an active role in production, distribution and cargo transit.

According to Rasouli, the planned transformation is intended to improve logistical performance, increase efficiency and enhance the role of ports in national and regional supply chains.

The upgrades are expected to support trade growth, reduce transportation costs and strengthen connectivity with regional and international markets, while increasing the competitiveness of the country’s port infrastructure.

The Seventh National Development Plan places particular emphasis on transport and logistics as key drivers of economic growth, with ports identified as strategic nodes in trade and transit corridors.

