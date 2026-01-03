Iran’s 4th Eurasia Expo to provide suitable opportunity for traders, producers

TEHRAN- In line with the implementation of Iran's free trade agreement with Eurasia, the fourth International Eurasia Expo will be held in Tehran from February 1st to 4th.

This event provides a suitable opportunity for Iranian traders and businessmen, producers, and member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to become familiar with existing capacities and further deepen trade cooperation and joint investment.

The representative of Tehran in the parliament has emphasized the role of the Fourth International Eurasia Expo in expanding regional cooperation, and described Iran's free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a vital strategy for circumventing sanctions.

Kamran Ghafouri stressed that expanding connections with neighboring and regional countries is the best solution for neutralizing sanctions and reducing dependence on Western financial systems.

Ghafouri stated that the Eurasia Expo is a unique opportunity to strengthen economic and trade cooperation in the region, adding: By developing the exchange of goods and services with neighboring countries, mutual needs can be met through direct exports and imports, avoiding the high costs of intermediation by third countries, he noted.

He further described the holding of the Eurasia Expo and utilizing the free trade agreement as a historic opportunity to boost the national economy and strengthen regional convergence. He urged economic officials to create the conditions for maximizing the use of these capacities through structured planning.

Meanwhile, Elham Haji-Karimi, the acting secretary of the Secretariat of Iran’s Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, has announced that the Fourth Eurasia Expo will host high-ranking officials and trade delegations from member and influential countries in the region.

She stated: "The highest export growth was to Belarus with 50 percent and Armenia with 35 percent. This is while Iran's exports to other countries worldwide did not grow during this period, indicating the positive impact of the agreement in maintaining the export trend."

Haji-Karimi further added: "We have very high trade potential in the Eurasia region. Specifically, in the product groups of automobiles and parts, textiles and clothing, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and food industries, Eurasia imports significantly from the world, and Iran has the capability to export to this suitable market."

She also pointed to the formation of specialized working groups anticipated in the agreement and clarified: "Specialized working groups in the areas of customs, standards, rules of origin, and transportation were held via video conference between the two sides in September and October, and their results were presented to the 'Joint Working Group,' which is the main body monitoring the agreement."

The acting secretary of the secretariat added: "At the Joint Working Group meeting on September 24, 2025, which was attended by the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and the Eurasian Minister of Trade, reports from these groups were presented and implementation challenges were reviewed."

Furthermore, "a three-year roadmap for economic and trade cooperation" was signed between the two ministers, which is the future action plan within the framework of the agreement and defines the tasks of the executive bodies of both sides, she added.

Referring to the details of the Eurasia Expo, she said: "Trade delegations from Asian and regional countries will participate in this exhibition, and a 'High-Level Officials Meeting' will also be held with the attendance of ministers and high-ranking officials to discuss major issues of trade and economic cooperation, such as the performance of the free trade agreement since its implementation, future areas of cooperation, joint investment projects, and emerging areas such as e-commerce."

Referring to last year's specialized panels in the fields of standards, customs, transportation, and the agreement itself, Haji-Karimi emphasized: "These panels were held with the presence of Eurasian experts and officials and representatives of domestic organizations. The presentations by the Eurasian side were practical and of interest to the private sector."

Also, Amir Roshan, deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), told a coordination meeting that this year’s exhibition has been structured to highlight regional economic cooperation and ensure high-level attendance. He said hosting costs for official delegations and chambers of commerce representatives from EAEU member states will be covered under existing protocols and approved budgets to encourage broad participation.

The first will focus on monetary and financial issues, an area he described as a priority for EAEU members.

The second will review the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC), which is expected to ease access for regional, European and Arab markets through Iran.

A third section will address export-related issues, including logistics challenges, with the aim of improving trade flows through common standards.

The fourth will highlight goods and services with comparative advantages, particularly in energy, healthcare and other high-value sectors.

Roshan said invitations have been sent to ministers and senior economic officials from regional countries, and about one hundred sixty companies have been invited to participate as exhibitors or visitors.

“Any company or delegation interested in joining the event will be supported by the TPO,” he said.

Referring to the impacts of the Iran–EAEU free trade agreement, Roshan said trade grew in the first half of the current year despite earlier concerns over potential declines.

“We not only avoided a drop in exports, but recorded significant growth in exchanges with Eurasian countries,” he said, adding that the agreement helped keep Iran’s trade balance from turning negative amid regional instability and wartime disruptions.

Roshan said the Foreign Ministry and the TPO are fully prepared to organize business-to-business meetings and facilitate procedures related to the event. He expressed hope that coordinated work across government agencies would help the exhibition advance Iran’s trade objectives with Eurasia.

In mid-August, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), said the FTA, which entered into force on May 15, 2025, is unprecedented for Iran, reducing tariffs on 87 percent of traded goods.

He noted that while previous preferential trade agreements with the EAEU had expanded trade volumes, this latest agreement presents a unique opportunity for deeper integration.

“Trade agreements create both opportunities and challenges. The overall outcome is positive for both sides if vulnerabilities are addressed and opportunities maximized,” Dehnavi said. He emphasized that steel and petrochemical industries are major drivers of production and exports, and leveraging them effectively could achieve half of Iran’s FTA objectives.

The official called on the private sector to actively engage in Eurasian markets, pointing to research identifying which Iranian products have the highest export potential. “Private companies should focus on maximizing profitability, while policymakers ensure collective benefits such as employment, economic growth, and foreign currency inflows,” he said.

Dehnavi also noted that export opportunities vary across member states, highlighting Russia as one of the most lucrative markets for Iranian products and promising further studies to optimize engagement in the region.

According to Elham Haji Karimi, the agreement, signed in December 2023 after more than two years of negotiations, covers 11 chapters, including trade in goods, technical measures, sanitary standards, rules of origin, customs cooperation, dispute resolution, government procurement, and sectoral cooperation in transport, energy, automotive industries, and free trade zones.

According to the figures released by Iran’s Customs Administration, Iran’s exports to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) rose by 20 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), reaching over $2.0 billion.

The volume of exports to EAEU countries totaled 5.059 million metric tons—up 21 percent compared to the previous year.

Breakdown of exports includes $1.121 billion to Russia, $505 million to Armenia, $278 million to Kazakhstan, $111 million to Kyrgyzstan, and $21 million to Belarus.

Iran also imported 2.174 million metric tons of goods worth $1.51 billion from EAEU member states in the same period. This marks a 39 percent decline in import volume and a 20 percent drop in value compared to the previous year.

