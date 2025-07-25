Nationwide rallies held in Iran to condemn Israeli atrocities in Gaza

TEHRAN – Thousands of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Friday in large-scale rallies to condemn the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The rallies, called “Fridays of Rage and Victory” and held after congregational Friday prayers in cities nationwide, were organized by the Islamic Development Coordination Council, which had called for mass participation in response to the war crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime during the recent 12-day conflict.

Marchers chanted anti-Israel slogans, including “Death to Israel,” and carried flags of Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Many participants held up portraits of martyrs, especially senior military commanders killed in the recent fighting between Iran and Israel which was started with an unprovoked attack from Israel on June 13.

Demonstrators called for an immediate end to the bloodshed in Gaza, the full lifting of the Israeli blockade, urgent action from international human rights bodies, and the prosecution of Israeli leaders and their backers in international courts.

Participants also criticized the inaction of international institutions, condemning the deafening silence in the face of an unfolding genocide.

The rallies sent a strong message from Tehran and other cities: denouncing Israel’s crimes, rejecting U.S. support for an illegitimate regime, and calling on global organizations to take urgent, concrete steps to open humanitarian corridors and ease the suffering of Gaza’s civilians.

At the close of the rallies, a joint resolution was read out, urging Iran’s Foreign Ministry and embassies to apply diplomatic pressure on international and regional bodies, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, to halt Israeli aggression. It also called for collaboration with NGOs to compile and present legal documentation of war crimes and violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention and children’s rights.