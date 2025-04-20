Cries for Palestine echo worldwide amid Gaza war

TEHRAN - Mass demonstrations in support of Gaza and against the ongoing Israeli assault have taken place in cities across the world, including in Indonesia, France, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Protesters voiced outrage over what they described as war crimes committed by Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip and demanded immediate international action.

Indonesia

Thousands gathered on the island of Java in solidarity with the people of Gaza, condemning the Israeli military's continuous attacks. Protesters reiterated their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and called for a comprehensive boycott of companies linked to the Israeli occupation.

France

In Paris, large crowds flooded the streets calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza. Protesters demanded justice for Palestinians and the prosecution of Israeli leaders at international courts. Calls for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza echoed through the capital.

Germany

Berlin witnessed hundreds protesting against the ongoing siege and bombing campaign in Gaza. Demonstrators highlighted the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians, including widespread deprivation of food and medicine.

Rallies during the Easter holidays in several German cities also called for a halt to arms exports to Israel and urged the German government to pursue peace and uphold international law. Protesters warned Berlin against its warm reception of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Denmark

In Copenhagen, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and marched in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Many carried signs condemning the war in Gaza and the international community’s silence on the killing of women and children.

Japan

Kyoto saw a pro-Palestine rally demanding an end to the mass killing in Gaza. Protesters chanted slogans for Palestinian liberation "from the river to the sea," beat drums, and held placards denouncing the Israeli onslaught.

United Kingdom



In Manchester, demonstrators demanded an end to Israel’s war on Gaza and urged global accountability for acts of genocide. Protesters called on the international community to hold Israeli officials responsible for crimes against humanity.

Italy

A major protest in Milan drew crowds calling for a halt to the Israeli military campaign and opposing the forced displacement of Palestinians. Demonstrators demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

Netherlands

In Schiedam, hundreds gathered to protest the continued attacks on Gaza. The demonstrators called for an urgent ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the immediate delivery of aid to the besieged territory.