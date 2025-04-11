Thousands of Pakistani people rally against Israel’s bombing in Gaza

Thousands of Pakistani people rallied in Lahore on Friday against the United States and Israel over the war in Gaza.

An estimated 15,000 people attended the rally called by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, whose head, Naeem Ur Rehman, called on all Muslim nations to announce a holy war to defend Gaza.

Pakistan maintains no diplomatic ties with Israel and has consistently called for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

