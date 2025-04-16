Global voices unite for Gaza in mass demonstrations

TEHRAN - As the atrocities in Gaza go unabated, rallies are spreading across the globe with thousands gathering to express solidarity and demand an end to violence. These demonstrations reflect a growing international outcry against Israel’s barbaric acts in Gaza.

In Berlin, Germany, thousands gathered for an anti-Israel rally, chanting “Stop the genocide” to show their anger at Israeli military actions in the coastal enclave.

Residents of Ancona, Italy, joined a solidarity march, underscoring the broadening European support for Palestinians. Similarly, Stockholm, Sweden, saw demonstrations emphasizing international solidarity with the Palestinians.

In the UK, a British citizen was arrested during a rally while shouting, “Long live Palestine... Long live Gaza,” reflecting the fervor of pro-Palestine supporters.

In France, demonstrators carried a shroud to symbolize the tragic loss of children’s lives in Gaza, a poignant gesture that resonated with onlookers.

Meanwhile, Vienna, Austria, saw citizens protest through symbolic acts, condemning the massacre of Gaza children and calling for humanitarian intervention.

In Morocco, demonstrations voiced strong opposition to the normalization of relations with Israel. The protests, attended by diverse groups, reflected broader regional sentiments against Israeli policies and the ongoing conflict.

In Canada, a national rally drew thousands demanding an immediate end to the war and an arms embargo against Israel.

Earlier on April 14, the movement reached a high-profile political event when pro-Palestine protesters unfurled a "Free Palestine" banner at U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' rally in Idaho. The protesters were promptly arrested by police, while some in the crowd booed, others joined in chanting “Free Palestine,” reflecting the deepening divide within the American public over the issue of U.S. support for Israel.

The wave of protests underscores a unified global demand for justice and an end to the violence in Gaza. From symbolic shrouds in France to chants of resistance in Berlin and policy demands in Canada, the rallies reflect a shared commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

These demonstrations signal that international attention remains firmly fixed on Gaza, with calls for accountability and peace growing louder across continents.