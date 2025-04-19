The world is watching: Global outcry grows over Gaza war

TEHRAN - Mass demonstrations erupted across the globe as tens of thousands of people rallied in solidarity with Gaza, demanding an end to the genocidal acts against the Palestinian people.

Morocco witnessed one of the largest coordinated protests in recent weeks, with 105 demonstrations held across 58 cities.

Protesters expressed outrage over the ongoing assault on Gaza and strongly opposed any form of normalization or cooperation with Israel, particularly criticizing the departure of ships from Moroccan ports to the occupied territories.

On Friday, a massive demonstration filled the streets in Berlin, with protesters calling for an immediate halt to Israeli military actions in Gaza and denouncing the international community’s inaction.

Similar scenes unfolded in South Korea, where demonstrators condemned crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime.

In Ireland, public art has become a form of protest. A striking mural appeared with the haunting message: “Tell your child the truth — what did you do when the children were burning in Gaza?” The image reflects a growing sentiment across Europe demanding moral accountability and political action.

Outside The Guardian newspaper headquarters in London, anti-war activists also staged a protest over the outlet’s editorial stance on the war in Gaza, accusing it of biased reporting and failure to accurately reflect the extent of Palestinian suffering.

In Spain, citizens gathered at key ports and in major cities to demand that their government immediately stop the shipment of weapons to Israel. Demonstrators argued that Spanish complicity in arms trade fuels the violence in Gaza.

These protests are part of a rising global wave of public dissent, from college campuses in the United States to city squares across Europe and North Africa, signaling a growing disconnect between public opinion and official policy on the war in Gaza.