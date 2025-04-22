Breaking silence, building solidarity with Gaza

Tehran - Anti-war protests continue to sweep across the globe as activists demand an end to the violence and oppression faced by Palestinians. Demonstrators are calling for an immediate ceasefire, the lifting of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, and a halt to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

In major cities worldwide, including Brussels, Manchester, Berlin, Seoul, Montreal, and numerous others, protesters have gathered to express solidarity with Gaza.

In Brussels, demonstrators declared, "You will see that Palestine will be liberated," while in Manchester, anti-war activists took part in large demonstrations demanding accountability for war crimes in Gaza. Massive rallies in Pakistan have condemned the Zionist regime’s actions, with thousands marching in support of Gaza.

Student activism has been particularly prominent. At Columbia University in New York City, a group of students and graduates staged a sit-in, chaining themselves to campus doors to protest threats to expel supporters of Palestine. This symbolic act called on the university administration to protect the rights and safety of anti-war students.

Other notable incidents include Swedish police arresting an elderly man who was attacked for holding a Palestinian flag, while his assailants were released, highlighting tensions even in Europe.

The global movement demands an end to U.S. military funding of Israel, divestment from companies profiting from the conflict, protection for anti-war activists, and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

These protests reflect a growing international outcry against ongoing Israeli military operations and the broader occupation, emphasizing solidarity with the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and justice.

