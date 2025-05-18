100,000 protest in The Hague against Gaza war

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through The Hague on Sunday demanding a tougher stance from the Dutch government against Israel's war in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Organiser Oxfam Novib said around 100,000 protesters had joined the march, most dressed in red, expressing their desire for a "red line" against Israel's siege on Gaza, where it has cut off medical, food, and fuel supplies.

The march also passed the seat of the International Court of Justice, which is hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide and last year ordered Israel to halt a military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.