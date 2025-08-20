What lessons can Europe learn from "daddy" school?

TEHRAN - US President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with European leaders appears to have left them with egg on their faces.

On Monday, Trump hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House. The meeting was intended to demonstrate unity among Western leaders in a push to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Ahead of the talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the European leaders as Washington’s “friends and allies.”

However, photos from the meeting suggest a very different dynamic. Images showing Trump seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office with the European leaders opposite him have been criticized as an “embarrassing” display of power. Social media users noted that the setup made Trump appear as if he were hosting a group of “unruly schoolchildren,” a point highlighted by The Independent in its coverage of the White House meeting.

The Daily Mail cited American commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson, who posted the picture on X: “The single most powerful image of 2025: President Trump at the Resolute Desk with world leaders crowding around him, just listening. Nothing else comes close.” The British tabloid also quoted Ashok Swain, a Swedish professor of peace and conflict research: “Europe's 'most powerful' leaders sat like obedient pupils as Donald Trump held court in the Oval Office. Does this look Europe to Europeans?”

On social media, many questioned how the European leaders—who came to Washington D.C. as equals—allowed themselves to be placed in such a belittling position. One account called the scene a humiliation, referring to the leaders as “vassals at the court of the Mad Emperor.”

Trump’s apparent humiliation of European leaders is not unprecedented. The viral photos prompted comparisons to a 2018 image in which former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders stood over a seated Trump, arms crossed—a snapshot some analysts said reflected the shifting dynamics of international relations.

Meanwhile, despite showing apparent disdain for European leaders, Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin with a warm welcome and a red carpet in Alaska on Friday.

These meetings were meant to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

European leaders have already heaped praise on Trump. In June this year, the NATO chief referred to Trump as 'daddy' as he hailed the US president over the Israel-Iran ceasefire.

The episode underscores a broader point: the United States, even in dealings with close allies, often prioritizes displays of hegemony and superiority. Monday’s meeting highlighted how European leaders can be treated as inferiors on the global stage. The encounter not only humiliated them but also revealed the stark realities of US-European relations. European leaders may need to reassess their strategies and expectations in dealings with Washington.

