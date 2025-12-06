UN warns of sharp surge in Israeli settler attacks across West Bank in 2025

The UN warned of a surge in illegal Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, highlighting ongoing humanitarian disruptions in northern communities, Anadolu reported Saturday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues warned that Israeli forces' operations in the northern area [in the West Bank] are intensifying, triggering a new displacement, movement restrictions, school closures, and service disruptions in communities already affected by the recurrent operation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Friday.

Dujarric said Israel's military operations have affected over 95,000 Palestinians since 2025, stressing: "This was due to Israeli forces' operations, curfews and other movement restrictions, displacement, damage or destruction of private property and public infrastructure."

"Meanwhile, settler attacks are continuing unabated," he said.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said there were at least "1,680 attacks by Israeli settlers that caused casualties or property damage in more than 270 communities across the West Bank" in 2025.