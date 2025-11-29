Staff and facilities ‘continue to come under fire’ despite Gaza ceasefire: UN

The UN humanitarian office said Friday that despite a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, its staff and facilities "continue to come under fire," creating dangerous conditions that are obstructing humanitarian operations, Anadolu reported Saturday.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it "warns that despite the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, UN staff and facilities continue to come under fire, posing unacceptable risks to their safety."

OCHA stressed that "civilians, including humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure – including humanitarian convoys, supplies and facilities – must always be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law."

It said ongoing attacks "expose UN staff, NGO partners, and the people who depend on their services to grave risks, including death and injury, and further impede humanitarian work."

Calling on all sides to safeguard civilians and aid operations, the UN urged all sides "to protect civilian lives and allow the safe passage of life-saving aid."

Despite the risks and "other obstacles preventing a full implementation of the humanitarian scale-up," OCHA said the UN and its partners "continue providing services and critical items to people in need across Gaza."

Turning to the occupied West Bank, OCHA said the violence "continues unabated," with daily reports of casualties, damage, and displacement. Palestinians’ mobility is increasingly restricted, with "thousands placed under curfew" and many others facing limits that hinder access to workplaces, schools, and essential services.

Updated OCHA figures show that more than 1,600 illegal Israeli settler attacks since early 2025 have affected over 270 Palestinian communities. The number of Palestinians injured "has now topped 1,000," including about 700 directly hurt by illegal Israeli settlers, roughly double the figure recorded in 2024.