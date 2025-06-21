UN experts: Israeli attacks on Iran ‘deliberate undermining of peace initiatives’ 

TEHRAN – UN experts, in a meeting in Geneva on Friday, unequivocally condemned recent Israeli military attacks against Iran, saying “the timing of the strikes — coinciding with ongoing diplomatic efforts in Muscat aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — raises serious concerns about the deliberate undermining of peace initiatives.”

The attacks, which have targeted nuclear facilities, energy and military infrastructure, as well as residential and media buildings across multiple locations, “aggravate the charges against Israel of posing a threat to peace and security in the region and beyond,” the experts said.

“These attacks represent a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of international law, a blatant act of aggression and a violation of jus cogens norms—peremptory rules of international law from which no derogation is permitted,” the experts said.

Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, including through any purported claim of preventive self-defense against alleged nuclear proliferation or terrorism.

The experts noted reports that Israel’s strikes targeting nuclear and uranium enrichment facilities, air defense installations, and command centers resulted in the extrajudicial killing of Iranian civilian scientists, military commanders, and other government officials.

Although journalists are civilians protected under international law, Iran’s state television channel was reportedly also targeted, causing the death of three media workers. The bombing has caused severe damage and civilian casualties in various areas of the capital, Tehran.

“Israel’s attack and Iran’s response – with successive waves of attacks against each other's territory – have resulted in many civilian casualties, confirming our grave concerns about this destructive cycle of violence,” the experts said.

The experts noted preliminary casualty figures of at least 224 deaths in Iran, with approximately 90% reported to be civilians. They underlined the obligation of all parties to strictly abide by international humanitarian law, including the obligations to avoid deliberate, indiscriminate, or disproportionate attacks on civilian objects.

They recalled that even when acting in self-defense, States are bound by principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution.

“We are particularly alarmed by reports of the deaths and injuries of women and children, who are among the most vulnerable in armed conflict and disproportionately bear the brunt of such violence,” the experts said.

They also agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency that military action against or near nuclear facilities poses unacceptable risks to regional and international security, as well as catastrophic humanitarian and ecological impacts.

The experts warned that Israel’s attack on Iran and ensuing violence marked a dangerous escalation of risks in a region already strained by overlapping crises and geopolitical rivalries, noting that the normalisation of the use of force as an instrument of foreign policy threatened to collapse the international legal order, which is already under significant strain.

“We are gravely concerned that the recent strikes form part of a broader pattern of unlawful unilateral acts by Israel,” the experts said.

“They occur alongside ongoing and intensifying occupation, annexation, apartheid, and violence in the West Bank as well as genocidal violence against the people of Gaza, including through systematic use of starvation and domicide. All of which amounts to international crimes punished under the Rome Statute and grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights law,” they said.

The experts stressed that these multiple crises must not be viewed in isolation. “The implications of the current escalation extend far beyond the Middle East,” they said. “They strike at the core of the international system founded on respect for the sovereign equality of states, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the prohibition of unilateral military action.”

The UN experts urged the international community to take principled and coordinated action to uphold international law, prevent further escalation, and cease hostilities.

They stressed the necessity of respecting the ongoing international proceedings against Israel for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The proceedings impose an absolute and non-derogable obligation not to recognise, trade with, provide aid to, or assist a state accused of atrocity crimes. “Stopping the supply of arms to Israel is the first step to return to peace and stability in the region,” the experts said.

“World leaders must recommit to diplomacy and dialogue in resolving disputes in a peaceful manner according to the UN Charter and international law,” they said. “Failure to act will drag the entire region and beyond into the abyss.”

