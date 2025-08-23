Foreign investment projects worth over $20b approved by current government

TEHRAN- From the beginning of the 14th government’s incumbency until the end of the past Iranian calendar month Tir (July 22), the Iranian Investment and Economic and Technical Assistance Organization approved 595 foreign investment projects worth $20.379 billion.

As reported by IRNA, of the mentioned figure, $998.024 million have been already attracted.

By doing this, the organization has taken great strides towards developing foreign investment, the report added.

This organization has helped achieve the government's major goals by strengthening international relations, actively participating in global meetings including the BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Islamic Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and signing investment agreements with countries such as Oman and negotiating with Cuba and the United Arab Emirates.

